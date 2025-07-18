“Either they’re having an affair...”: Coldplay’s Chris Martin sparks scandal mid-concert

COLDPLAY frontman Chris Martin left fans stunned and the internet buzzing after accidentally revealing an alleged affair between astronomy tech CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot — all during what was meant to be a cheerful shout-out at the British boyband’s recent concert.

The slip occurred mid-performance, when Martin jokingly said: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” — referencing the pair after spotting them in the crowd.

But what seemed like an innocent remark quickly snowballed. Online users swiftly identified the couple, with speculation intensifying after social media clips of the moment went viral.

On X, user @daveed_1931 wrote: “Getting caught having an affair with an executive at a Coldplay concert gotta be top 5 whitest things in history.”

@SYNOD1C added: “Feel so bad for his wife and at the same time so happy they were humiliated like that in front of thousands of people.”

User @fopminui commented: “Busted! This backfired real quick. CEO and HR having an affair and were outed during Coldplay’s concert, and now the wife’s Facebook has already been found — people commenting on it.”

Pop culture news account @PopBase reported that Byron’s wife has since removed his last name from her Facebook profile, fuelling further speculation about the fallout. User @ladidaix responded: “Hope she has the support she needs.”

A fake statement from Andy Byron on July 17 quickly went viral, allegedly addressing the viral moment, surprising users more so after being shared on X, but an account claiming to be a CBS reporter. This was quickly disputed by Astronomer in a report to entertainment news site TMZ.