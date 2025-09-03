HUMANITY knows no boundaries, as demonstrated by an elderly non-Muslim woman in Singapore who willingly climbed the steps of a mosque to donate to a Ramadan fundraiser.

In a Facebook post by Mohammad Saad Abdullah, an attached image showed the woman, dressed in an orange shirt, gripping the steel banister as she slowly ascended the steps of Al-Ansar Mosque to place her donation in the collection box.

“She gripped the handrail tightly, taking careful steps one at a time, her movements slow but steady,” Saad wrote in his post.

According to Saad, once the woman reached the donation box, she pulled out S$10 (RM34) and placed it inside.

“Though she might not have shared the same faith as those who frequented the mosque, her act of kindness transcended religious boundaries,” he added.

Saad further emphasised that her small yet powerful gesture was not just about donating money but represented a deeper message of unity, compassion, and the enduring spirit of goodwill.

As the post gained traction, many social media users praised the elderly woman for her generosity, despite the donation being unrelated to her own faith.

“This is the world I want to live in. We may not necessarily understand or share other people’s beliefs, but we tolerate and respect them,” a user commented.

“I believe that among us, there are many sincere individuals who care for one another, with bonds that remain unbroken despite differences in cultures and beliefs,” another netizen shared.

The heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and mutual respect, proving that acts of goodwill can bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds.