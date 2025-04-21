Endangered tapir dies after road collision, netizens saddened

A tragic accident in Kluang has left Malaysians heartbroken after an endangered tapir was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle.

The incident, believed to have taken place on April 19, was caught on video showing the injured animal stumbling helplessly after crossing a road before collapsing.

The tapir, a protected species in Malaysia, reportedly died shortly after the collision, sparking an outpouring of grief and frustration online.

Posts in the local Facebook group Kluang Hari Ini quickly flooded with emotional reactions and criticism over the lack of proper wildlife protection.

One user called Nora Md Amin commented: “Because of human greed clearing the forests, the animals no longer know where to go.”

“If the one that got hit has died, there are no more tapirs at Gunung Lambak now... Previously, one also died after being hit by a car on Jalan Padang Tembak. My friend once saw two tapirs at the peak of Lambak, near Saloma Cottage,” Fizz Man wrote, expressing sorrow over the situation.

“As far as I know, tapirs walk quite slowly... so please be careful when driving near forests or areas where wild animals live — sometimes they suddenly appear out of nowhere,” Hesham Maleq advised.

“Call the wildlife department, please... Is its leg broken? How pitiful,” N’sa Saliza commented.