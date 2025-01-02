A dashcam video capturing an unexpected collision between a car and a tapir has gone viral, sparking discussions among netizens about similar encounters with wildlife across Malaysian roads.

In the footage, the vehicle is seen traveling along a road believed to be in Kota Tinggi, Johor when a tapir suddenly appears in its path.

ALSO READ: BYD SUV driver slams into huge crocodile crossing Brunei highway, sparking online reactions

The driver is unable to brake in time, resulting in a direct impact.

The tapir is sent rolling to the side of the road but remarkably the mammal manages to get up and limp away into the jungle.

Meanwhile, the car suffers significant damage, with its headlights shattered and the front bumper badly dented.

The video has prompted many Malaysians to share their own experiences of encountering wildlife while driving.

Others expressed concern for both the safety of drivers and the well-being of these endangered animals.

One user called Firdaus Muhamad commented: “An endangered animal. Hope the tapir is okay. Stay strong, car owner.”

“Call PERHILITAN quickly and ask them to track the tapir. It might die just like that. If they find it, they can treat it. As for the car, nothing can be done—just claim insurance on your own,” Wan Jai wrote.