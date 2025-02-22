THE recent tragic incident involving a 10-year-old child in Penang who lost his life after accidentally swallowing an eyeball-shaped gummy candy at his school showcased the risk of consuming these “eye-catching” treats.

According to Public Health Malaysia in a video recently, the candy when mashed turns out to be too sticky, creating a potential hazard for children who consume it.

In the video, an individual mashed several of these brightly coloured eyeball candies using a pestle and mortar.

“Imagine this (eye-ball candy) sticking to a child’s stomach or throat,” the video caption read.

The video revealed that the candies once mashed produces a sticky, elastic texture.

Given the large size of these candies, children who are unable to properly chew it down could end up choking on it.

In a separate post, the health advocacy group has also urged schools, sundry shops, and street vendors to reconsider plans of selling such risky sweets.

