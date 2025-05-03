A 59-year-old from Gemas, Negeri Sembilan hit the jackpot when he won an astonishing RM3.6 million in the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

According to a Facebook post by Sports Toto Malaysia, the man who is a factory supervisor had been regularly betting on the same set of numbers—his motorcycle registration number and birth year.

“I regularly bet on my motorcycle registration number and birth year.

“Finally I have won the jackpot for not giving up,” said the 59-year-old.

In the Facebook post, the winning numbers were “3033” and “1966”.

He added that he plans to save the winnings for his retirement.

The winning draw took place on Saturday, March 1.

Recently a retiree from Miri, Sarawak also struck it big, winning a whopping RM7.2 million in the Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1.

He revealed that he got the winning numbers through a dream. He then combined the numbers that were given to him along with the number of his late father’s car registration numbers.

