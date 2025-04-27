Feng Shui advice leads Penangite to RM11.88 mil lottery win

A Penang resident recently claimed an impressive RM11.88 million lottery jackpot after following guidance from a feng shui practitioner, according to multiple Malaysian media sources.

Magnum4D shared the success story on their official Facebook page, detailing how the fortunate winner had sought feng shui consultation on a friend’s recommendation.

The consultant provided straightforward advice to the man: be observant of distinctive numbers appearing at relatives’ homes.

Taking this guidance to heart, the winner selected the numbers 1599, 7711, and 6563 for his lottery entries.

During the April 5 draw, two of his chosen numbers—1599 and 6563—were drawn as jackpot winners, resulting in a total prize of RM11,884,465.

The winning ticket was purchased at a lottery outlet located in Sungai Puyu, Butterworth, according to reports.

Since claiming his prize, the winner has reportedly embraced significant lifestyle changes, including world travel with his spouse, elimination of all outstanding debts, and enjoying what he describes as his dream lifestyle.

In their announcement, Magnum 4D encouraged the public to remain vigilant for potential signs of good fortune in their surroundings, suggesting anyone could become the next major prize recipient.

The story has prompted numerous social media responses, with several commenters requesting contact information for the successful feng shui master in hopes of replicating the winner’s good fortune.