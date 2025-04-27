INTERNATIONAL reviews of Malaysian cuisine over the years have consistently remained stellar, thanks to its multicultural background — an amalgamation of Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences.

Recently, a man from the Philippines sang his praises of Malaysian food so much so that he is willing to travel just for the cuisine.

“Malaysian food is top-tier. I would fly to Kuala Lumpur just to eat Malaysian food,” he said in a Threads post.

While he affirmed his love for Filipino food, he added that Malaysian cuisine is on a different level.

Fellow Filipinos shared their thoughts, and most agreed with the man’s opinion of Malaysian food. One user acknowledged that everyone is entitled to their own preferences, especially when it comes to food from their home country.

“I’m torn between Malaysian and Filipino food. Being back in the Philippines, I could still eat Malaysian food every day, if I’m being honest,” one user commented.

“I’m currently based in Kuala Lumpur, and whenever people ask why I moved here, all I say is ‘because of the food’ — although I still love Filipino cuisine,” another netizen shared.

“Malaysians have maximised the use of herbs and spices, whereas Filipino cuisine barely uses any. It’s often too garlicky,” another user remarked.

One commenter even broke down the flavour profiles of each regional cuisine, noting that Malaysian food features more coconut, curries, aromatics, spices, palm sugar, and peanuts. In contrast, Filipino food tends to rely heavily on raw sugar, pepper, soy sauce, vinegar, and tomato — though they believe Filipino desserts are unmatched.