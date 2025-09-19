Food donation to homeless rejected, sparks debate

A recent incident involving a rejected food donation in Kuala Lumpur has stirred debate online about the best ways to channel charitable efforts.

A local fried chicken stall owner took to TikTok to express frustration after a homeless individual allegedly threw away a meal that had been given to them out of goodwill.

As part of the food business’s efforts to make a charitable donation, the eatery had distributed a set of chicken tenders and drinks to the homeless in the Chow Kit area.

A TikTok post claimed that the homeless individual rejected the charitable offering by throwing away the food in front of them.

In an update on TikTok, the fried chicken business alleged that the homeless individual had asked for two sets of the chicken tenders, wanting to give one box to some kittens however, the business rejected their request as they had many others to distribute the food to.

“They asked for money as well but I did not give them any money.

“They got mad and threw the food away. I was speechless. I worked hard on frying the food and packing only to have it tossed away. I only operate a roadside stall,” the post wrote.

The incident, which took place in the Chow Kit area, has prompted mixed reactions from netizens, with many suggesting that food aid might be more appreciated if directed towards underprivileged university students instead.

Another user who claimed to frequently visit Chow Kit said they always found so many packets of food thrown at the side of the road.

“If you want to give infaq (charity) or distribute food, it’s better if you give to university students or school kids instead — that would be more worthwhile.

“At least those kids will eventually contribute to the country,” a user said.

“Apart from giving to the homeless, you can also donate to university students. There are actually many who have to tighten their belts — their PTPTN loans only cover tuition fees and accommodation,” another pointed out.