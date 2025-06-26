Food vendor in Cheras slammed for unhygienic noodle preparation

IDEALLY, food preparation should take place in a hygienic environment. However, over the past few years, food vendors have repeatedly come under fire for the appalling conditions in which food is being prepared.

One eatery, believed to be located in Cheras, was recently criticised on Reddit after a video showed a worker reportedly preparing noodles near a pile of rubbish.

In the video, posted on r/Malaysia, the worker is seen cooking noodles in a large pot. The camera then pans to the left, revealing a heap of rubbish just a short distance from where the noodles are being prepared.

The post also mentioned that the worker handled the noodles with his bare hands.

Needless to say, netizens were horrified by the condition of the food preparation area, urging the authorities to take firm action against the eatery.

However, several users said they had no issue with the worker touching the noodles with bare hands, with one commenting that it was “the least problematic part of the video”.

A user claiming to have experience in the food and beverage industry alleged that many eateries pay little attention to hygiene, focusing instead on completing orders as quickly as possible.

One user explained: “The cleanliness of the location is definitely questionable, but there’s nothing wrong with using bare hands. Washing hands is more effective than wearing gloves—you can’t feel when gloves get dirty, unlike bare skin, which tells you when to wash. Also, bits of gloves can end up in food when using knives, for example.”