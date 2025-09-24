“Gas guzzler but can’t pay RM2?” — Viral video of toll jumping Hilux sparks outrage

A dashcam video of a pickup truck appearing to evade paying toll has gone viral on Reddit, drawing a mix of condemnation and jokes from Malaysian netizens.

The clip, posted yesterday on the r/malaysia subreddit with the title “I just witnessed a pro avoiding toll”, shows a black pickup — believed to be a Toyota Hilux — stopping briefly in the left Touch ‘n Go lane before signalling and swerving into the SmartTAG lane.

ALSO READ: Desperate driver crashes through toll gate to avoid paying

The driver then accelerates just as the car in front clears the gate, slipping through before the barrier fully lowers.

While the exact location could not be confirmed, several Reddit users suggested it was recorded at the Kota Damansara toll plaza exit.

Many commenters criticised the act as reckless and unfair, calling for stricter monitoring at toll plazas.

The original poster (OP), Reddit user TheBotMadeThis, hinted they did not report the incident, saying: “Tired of reporting, it will be marked ‘selesai’ (completed) the next day.”

One user called lannisterloan remarked: “He drives a gas guzzler and yet he would scrimp on paying RM2+ for the toll.”

“Pro at risking bigger fines or hauled by police,” Robin7861 commented.

Another user, Blcksheep89 shared: “Actually there’s no need to do the tailgating to avoid the toll, the barricade palang will raise when you try to run it, to prevent damage to the property.

“I was once daydreaming and pressed my gas pedal before realising my smart tag card was in my other car, but the barricade raised anyway with ‘some ‘not paying toll’ notice on the LED screen.

“Worrying that my card will be charged a penalty of RM 45 (kena before when there’s no record of exiting properly), I hurriedly stop at the next toll and looked for a staff, he just asked me which toll I exited and charged me around RM 1.40 for tol.

“I bought another card from Plus office nearby.

“TLDR: the barricade will raise when you try to run it without paying, the tailgating tactic no longer effective nowadays,” the user wrote.