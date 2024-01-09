PAYING tolls can be frustrating, especially when reaching out to scan your Touch ‘n Go card feels like a hassle compared to quicker alternatives like MyRFID or Smart TAG.

In a video posted on X, a driver is seen crashing through a toll gate at Plaza Tol Batu 9 in Cheras after apparently refusing to pay the toll fee.

The footage captured by a dashcam shows a silver Proton Preve approaching the toll booth, but what happens next is unusual.

As the car stops, the driver extends his hand with the card but does not even attempt to scan it.

It is as if he has given up on the scanning process entirely, even though crashing into the scanner would have made more sense if his card were low on balance.

Instead, he seems resigned to the absurdity of the moment.

The hand was pulled back, and the car abruptly accelerated, crashing through the toll gate barrier.

The incident sparked reactions where @khai0904 questioned why so many people seem to struggle with paying tolls today.

Meanwhile, @Aiman40516 suggested that authorities, such as the police and JPJ, should simply retrieve the licence plate number and send the driver a fine notice.

@ZohaIrwan, reflecting on past practices, mentioned that back in the 2000s, operators would sometimes advise drivers who couldn’t afford the toll to go past the gate, and then they would fix it afterward.