Hailstorm hits Pandan Indah, Ampang areas yesterday evening

UNUSUAL weather hit the capital yesterday evening when several areas around Kuala Lumpur, particularly Pandan Indah and Ampang, were struck by hailstorms in an incident that shocked local residents.

This rare phenomenon in the country began around 4.30pm, Tuesday accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Videos circulating on social media showed excited residents collecting the ice chunks and putting them into cups as evidence of the incident.

There were also recordings showing the loud sound of hail hitting car roofs in parking areas.

In one Tik Tok video posted by user ticer mimie, she describe the sound of the ice bits hitting the ground as similar to “marble balls landing on the roof”.

So far, no reports of property damage or injuries have been received.

Hailstorm phenomena have been recorded in several areas of the Klang Valley before, but today’s incident still draws excitement and amazement from residents as it occurred suddenly in the middle of the capital.