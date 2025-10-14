‘Halal-only’ microwave triggers online debate, Malaysians fire back: “It’s called tolerance”

A viral Threads post sparked heated debate after a user shared a photo of a workplace microwave with a note reading: “Due to religious reasons, this microwave is for halal food only.”

The caption, “Religion will be the end of us,” quickly drew backlash — especially from Malaysians who said the post completely missed the point of mutual respect.

However, not everyone saw it that way.

Some users left snide or racist remarks mocking the concept of halal-only microwaves, calling it “overly sensitive” or “segregation in disguise.”

But Malaysians were quick to clap back, saying critics were the ones being intolerant.

One Malaysian user called martabakcoklat wrote: “This practice has been implemented in most companies in Malaysia. They provide two separate microwaves — one for halal and one for non-halal food — and even separate cutleries. That’s what we call true tolerance and respect for each other’s religion.”

Many agreed, pointing out that such measures aren’t about division, but about accommodating diverse beliefs in shared spaces.

“This microwave” means there’s another one that other people can use. Don’t be so dramatic,” msrtins.kristini hit back.

“How hard is it to respect someone else’s lifestyle, when it has absolutely nothing to do with you? I guarantee you there’s a separate microwave for non-halal,” jadebillen97 wrote.

“Mate it’s just a microwave label, not a world domination plan. Respecting someone’s food rules isn’t the end of humanity. it’s called basic decency,” thefirdausy pointed out.