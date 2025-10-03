SEVERAL vehicles were stuck at the Dataran Putrajaya parking lot for a long time due to a double-parked car allegedly blocking the parking exit on Saturday (March 8).

A viral TikTok video reposted on Threads by @mwaliyuddinrahmad showed the white Honda double parked at the location at 7.50pm, delaying other Muslims in the blockade from breaking their fast on time.

The car was believed to have been parked at the area since 6pm and other vehicle owners in the blockade finally managed to leave by 8.30pm.

The video also showed an angry note left on the Honda’s windshield by a frustrated individual affected by the blockade.

Left with no choice, a few men faced the tough decision to move an Axia car parked near the Honda to create another exit for the vehicles since the white Honda was wedged there.

“Pity these men who had to help. Some have just broken their fast, drinking mineral water only, but were willing to lend a hand in helping the cars wanting to leave since the exit was blocked.

“There were families who made buffet reservations but had to cancel,” said the video.

In the comments section, a user suggested getting the Honda towed, but a commenter claimed that the vehicles were parked in a prohibited area, therefore their vehicles would get towed as well.

While netizens felt sorry for the predicament these motorists faced that day, a few commenters pointed out that all of the vehicles in the blockade were parked in a prohibited area, noting that both sides were in the wrong for not abiding by the rules.