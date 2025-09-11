iPhone 17 launch sparks debate as users stick with old models

APPLE has just unveiled its latest model, the iPhone 17 and the internet is already buzzing with excitement. From tech fans to casual users, many are eager to get their hands on the new device. But not everyone is rushing to upgrade.

In an online discussion, some iPhone users shared that they’re perfectly content with their current models and don’t feel the need to make the switch.

One Threads user revealed that her iPhone 13 still runs smoothly, despite the battery health sitting at just 76%.

“My rule is simple. As long as the phone doesn’t catch fire or explode, it’s still ‘new’,” she joked.

The comment section quickly turned into a community update, with users sharing their own battery health percentages. Most reported levels between 75% and just over 80%, indicating moderate wear but still usable performance.

According to Apple Support, a healthy battery operates optimally, but once maximum capacity falls below 80%, it may begin to show signs of performance issues and could require replacement.

Still, some are considering an upgrade but smartly. Wan Imran mentioned he might get the new iPhone through his long-time telco provider, which offers a free phone every two years with postpaid contract renewals.

“It’s a smart way to upgrade without overspending,” he noted.

The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, officially launching tomorrow (12th September), have stirred major anticipation thanks to their sleek, thinner bezels, lighter build, and cutting-edge features like the advanced A19 chip and iOS 26 — designed to power Apple Intelligence.

But not all feedback has been glowing. Starting with the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple stopped including chargers and headphones in the box, citing environmental concerns and the goal of reducing e-waste.

In response, Becca Berry sarcastically posted, “Congrats on making the thinnest iPhone ever. Now you’ve got plenty of room in the box to put the wall adapter and headphones back.”