A viral TikTok video by local cross-dresser and influencer Bryan Wee, also known as Bai En, has sparked debate among Malaysians after he was seen walking into a female washroom while dressed in women’s clothing.

The video, filmed at an undisclosed location in Malaysia, shows an empty restroom with no other individuals present. Bai En, in the clip, confidently states, “Ladies should use the ladies’ washroom.”

His actions have drawn mixed reactions online, with many questioning the legality and social appropriateness of his choice.

The TikTok post, which had amassed over 1,760 likes and more than 80 comments at the time of writing, saw a flood of opinions.

Some condemned the act, urging authorities to intervene, while others viewed it as harmless or humorous.

One user called Chris commented: “PDRM, please take action.”

“Is this even legal? Real girls might start feeling scared to use the toilet now if any boy can just walk into the ladies’ like this,” ydnewnat wrote.

Diordarling urged: “Please do not normalise this behavior.”