Italian man sparks fury claiming Singapore living is “Super Cheap”

AN Italian expatriate has triggered heated online discussions after boldly claiming that Singapore’s cost of living is actually quite reasonable, contrary to widespread local complaints about rising expenses.

Andrea Fassi, a sales professional who has called Singapore home for four years, recently shared his controversial perspective in an Instagram video that quickly went viral among netizens.

“Everyone keeps moaning about expensive living costs here,“ Fassi stated in his post.

“But honestly, except for the CBD area and some specific locations, daily necessities remain quite affordable for most people.”

The Italian backed up his argument with a quintessentially Singaporean example - a freshly purchased cup of kopi siew dai that cost him just one Singapore dollar (RM3.31).

“That’s barely 70 US cents ,“ he emphasised. “I mean, where else can you find coffee this cheap?”

While Fassi conceded that certain areas and luxury items carry hefty price tags, he maintained that “most residents can absolutely afford a comfortable standard of living” in the city-state.

When contacted for elaboration, the expat explained that essential items like hawker center meals, MRT rides, grocery shopping, and recreational activities all come with reasonable price points. He also highlighted the abundance of free public parks and green spaces available to residents.

Currently residing in a private condominium, Fassi relies on public transportation for his daily commute and frequently dines at nearby coffee shops, which keeps his living expenses manageable.

Comparing Singapore to his native northern Italy, Fassi noted that overall living costs are remarkably similar, with one significant exception being accommodation expenses. He acknowledged that rental and property prices here are substantially higher but argued that savings in other areas help offset this difference.

The Italian’s social media presence often features positive aspects of Singapore life, including praise for HDB estate amenities and facilities.

His comments have divided online opinion sharply. Some users, particularly those from his neighborhood who can still find dollar coffee, agreed with his assessment. One commenter noted that Singapore remains “relatively affordable” compared to countries like the United States and Australia.

However, critics were quick to challenge his perspective. Several locals pointed out that one-dollar kopi is becoming increasingly scarce, with prices in many areas rising well beyond that benchmark. Another user suggested that Fassi should consult people outside expatriate communities to better understand the financial struggles faced by average Singaporeans.