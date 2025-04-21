POTLUCK gatherings at the office are meant to be a fun, collaborative event where everyone contributes something to share with their colleagues.

The excitement is palpable as coworkers plan what dishes to bring and anticipate the delicious variety of meals.

But things took a turn when one employee’s lack of cooperation sparked outrage among others, mStar reported.

“Yesterday was the office potluck, everyone was excited planning to bring various dishes. But one staff member, seen as a ‘golden child,‘ casually said they wouldn’t bring anything when we asked.

“However, when the potluck ended, that same person was the first to pack all sorts of dishes brought by others,“ one user shared in a viral social media post, capturing the frustration felt by many.

The post quickly gained traction as others chimed in, emphasising that potlucks are about teamwork and sharing, not just eating.

“I think it’s about giving and receiving, and sharing. This should be something that’s based on common sense, which we all need to have,“ the original poster added.

As the post gained more attention, details about the employee in question came to light.

The individual is a male employee earning over RM3,000 a month, sparking further controversy.

“But other male employees with lower salaries still bring food. I am touched by their effort. It’s not about how much or what you bring.

“We don’t care about that, we just want to share together,“ the post continued, highlighting the disparity in attitude despite differences in salary.

The lack of involvement was met with shock by netizens, who pointed out that participation in the potluck doesn’t have to be about cooking a full meal.

“If you can’t cook, you can order food, or at least make a drink or dessert... the simplest thing is to contribute fruits,“ one user commented. “Potluck is about sharing, and it’s all about giving.”

Other users emphasised that it’s not just about what you bring but how you contribute to the event as a whole. “It’s okay if he didn’t bring anything for whatever reason. Sometimes, it doesn’t matter. Just come and eat, but do some work, like cleaning up or packing leftover food. Don’t be the first to pack and leave,“ said one netizen, adding their two cents to the growing online conversation.