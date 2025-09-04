Kind M’sian rescues tiny kitten on MRR2, names it “Stella”

A heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok after a man, Aiman Danial, shared how he rescued a frightened kitten stranded by the side of the busy MRR2 Highway (Middle Ring Road 2).

While driving, Aiman spotted the tiny feline sitting alone and trembling as vehicles sped past. In a video he posted, the kitten can be seen visibly shaking in fear, mere inches away from danger.

Without hesitation, Aiman pulled over to save the kitten — later naming her Stella.

“Rescue a kitten at MRR2 yesterday. Hope she will recover soon. My future Princess Stella,” he captioned the post.

The video quickly gained traction, with netizens praising his compassion and bravery for stopping along one of KL’s busiest highways to save a helpless life.

In a second video, Aiman shared that he immediately brought her to the vet, where doctors confirmed she only had minor injuries. Thankfully, a parvo test came back negative.

“For the time being, we’ve placed her in a box/small carrier and quarantined her in a separate room since we have another cat. The doctor advised keeping her isolated for at least a week because Stella has fleas.”

The rescue story struck a chord with Malaysians online, with many flooding the comments section to thank Aiman and shower love on little Stella.

“Thank you kind soul for saving this little cutie! Please take good care of her,” said a netizen.

“Thank you for saving her, she must have been so scared sitting there,” said another.