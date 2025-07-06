‘King Charles’ the dog becomes Internet royalty in China

A shelter dog in northern China has gone viral for his unexpected yet remarkable rise to leadership—earning him the nickname “King Charles” among netizens for his calm, commanding presence.

According to South China Morning Post, the beige, medium-sized dog named Changmao (“long hair”) became an internet sensation after a video showed him breaking up a fight between two dogs—not with aggression, but with quiet authority. He simply placed a paw on one dog’s neck, and the tension melted away. The pack quickly submitted, and even a would-be challenger was swiftly corrected by Changmao’s loyal followers.

Born in 2021, Changmao was brought to a rescue shelter in Hebei province after his owner died in an accident. As a young pup, he was bullied by the shelter’s dominant dog, Big Head, known for his aggression. But just eight months later, Changmao challenged and defeated him—reportedly knocking out two of Big Head’s teeth—and took over as leader.

His videos, shared on the popular Douyin account “Bearded Uncle’s Dog Tribe”, show him patrolling the grounds, keeping the peace, and resolving disputes over food or territory without ever raising his voice—or bark.

In one clip, Changmao hears distant barking and calmly walks over to investigate. Other dogs follow behind like a royal entourage. A large black Doberman immediately lowers its body in deference when he arrives—no fight necessary.

Bearded Uncle, who runs the shelter and cares for over 100 stray dogs, says Changmao isn’t the biggest or strongest dog, but his intelligence and leadership are unmatched. He even helped find a runaway dog by marking a scent trail that led the missing pup home the next day.

Changmao’s story has now attracted over 300 million views online. Admirers have flooded social media with memes and praise.