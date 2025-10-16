KLIA2 food court slammed for ‘dirty, embarrassing’ trays

A Malaysian traveller has sparked outrage online after sharing photos of filthy trays at the KLIA2 Food Arcade, calling the airport’s hygiene standards “embarrassing” for an international gateway.

“Why are the trays at the KLIA2 food court so dirty?

“It’s embarrassing for an airport to have this kind of quality.

“This gives Malaysia a bad image,” the user wrote, tagging @kementeriankesihatanmalaysia and questioning why no spot checks have been done.

The complaint, posted on Threads, mentioned that the incident took place at the Nasi Ayam stall inside the Food Arcade, but the user suspects the issue extends across the entire food court since the same cleaning service is used.

Other netizens were quick to chime in, expressing disgust and disappointment.

“It’s not just the Food Arcade. KKM should really do a spot check on all the food areas in KLIA2.

“The other day I ate at Texas Chicken and there was a strong smell of rat urine — it was unbearable.

“There were so many unoccupied tables with leftover food. I had to sit there for an hour and no one came to clean up. The staff at the counter were just on their phones. Totally killed my appetite,” one user called mawarkh4yalan alleged.

“I’ve seen this many times — they don’t really wash the trays properly. They just wipe them a little, with all kinds of leftover food and drinks still on them, then reuse them again. Not to mention, they use the same gloves to touch everything and the same cloth to wipe here and there,” _riffstagram commented.