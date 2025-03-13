A Taiwanese traveller has taken to social media to express frustration after allegedly discovering her Apple Watch damaged following a security screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“I had a great time enjoying delicious food in Malaysia, but my last memory there was a bad one,” mm.6_16 wrote on Instagram Threads.

ALSO READ: “Brilliant” - Tourist praises KL’s public transport for its reusable token system

According to her post, she placed her electronic devices and bag in a tray for scanning before passing through the security checkpoint.

However, after completing the screening process, she realised that her Apple Watch was missing from her belongings.

She claimed that when she questioned the security staff, they initially ignored her.

Left with no choice, she used the ‘Find My’ feature on her phone to locate the device, only to hear the alert sound coming from under a staff member’s desk.

“They started speaking in Malay, which I couldn’t understand. But as soon as one of them spoke, the other immediately took out my watch—without even pretending to look for it.

“And when they handed it back, my watch was already broken,” she alleged.

The traveller questioned why her watch had been placed under the desk and why security personnel failed to notify her about it.

She expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of accountability and professionalism from airport staff, calling it a “matter of attitude.”

Accompanying her complaint was a video showing the smartwatch’s severely cracked screen.

Following the viral post, Malaysia Airports responded by requesting further details to investigate the incident. In a comment, they asked the traveller to provide specifics, including the date, time, terminal, flight details, and any relevant information about the staff involved.