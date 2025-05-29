THE Kuala Lumpur–Singapore airline route has been ranked among the top 10 busiest international routes this year, according to OAG’s annual assessment conducted from January to May 2025.

Compared to last year’s position at fourth place, the route made a strong comeback, rising to second place among the top 10 global airline routes.

OAG recorded a total of 483,848 seats on the route for this year’s assessment period. In comparison, an estimated 5.4 million seats were recorded over the full year from January to December 2024.

The Kuala Lumpur–Singapore Changi route’s climb to second place reflects a five per cent increase in seating capacity compared to the previous year.

The Hong Kong–Taipei route clinched the top spot with 557,806 seats, while Cairo–Jeddah came in third with 470,024 seats.

Other international airline routes that made the list include:

- Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai (434,834 seats) – fourth place

- Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita (420,695 seats) – fifth place

- Jakarta – Singapore Changi (408,656 seats) – sixth place

- Dubai – Riyadh (404,708 seats) – seventh place

- New York JFK – London Heathrow (354,990 seats) – eighth place

- Fukuoka – Seoul Incheon (346,590 seats) – ninth place

- Tokyo Narita – Taipei (342,289 seats) – 10th place

OAG also noted that the Jakarta–Singapore Changi route experienced a significant surge in capacity, entering the top 10 list with a 27% increase in seats compared to May 2024, when it was ranked outside the list.