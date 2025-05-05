TWO police officers from the Precinct 7 police station under the Putrajaya district police headquarters have been praised for their integrity after returning a lost bag containing important documents to a grateful Chinese tourist.

According to a Facebook post by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Sargeant Che Azhar Che Soh and Corporal Mohd Zuki Hamat were on patrol near the Prime Minister’s Office when they discovered a woman’s backpack.

Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain cash, bank cards, a passport belonging to a Chinese national, and several personal items.

The officers later handed it over to the rightful owner at the Precinct 7 police station.

In the post, PDRM commended both officers for their honesty and professionalism, expressing hope that their exemplary conduct would inspire others in the force.

“Kudos to both officers for their honesty and dedication in carrying out their duty to the nation. May this noble act serve as an example to all members of the Royal Malaysia Police,” the post read.

Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the duo’s integrity.

