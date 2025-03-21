IF you’re not on TikTok, you might not be familiar with the Labubu craze that has taken Malaysia by storm.

Labubu, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015, is part of a larger group of characters called The Monsters. These highly sought-after collectibles are sold through blind boxes.

Recently, one man’s obsession with Labubu took a criminal turn when he was caught on CCTV repeatedly stealing the figurines—by stuffing them down his pants.

Ace Cards & Collectibles, a shop in Kuala Lumpur, shared security footage of the bizarre theft on social media, calling on the public to help identify the culprit.

The man’s first attempt occurred on Jan 17 when he walked into the store accompanied by a woman. He was seen taking a Labubu box off the shelf before discreetly slipping it into his pants.

Not content with just one, he returned on two separate occasions, using the same method to smuggle more Labubu figurines.

“Looks like someone just had to take Labubu home.

“If this face looks familiar (maybe your cousin, neighbour, or that one friend obsessed with blind boxes?), give us a heads-up!

“Let’s keep Labubu where it belongs: on the shelves, not in someone’s undies,” wrote Ace Cards & Collectibles in their post.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens expressing shock, amusement, and disgust at the man’s tactics.

“Thief starter kit: He should wear a sarong so he can fit more, lol,” joked Boon Siew.

“I think he’s Doraemon! Can store that much in there? Salute,” quipped Vson Tiu.