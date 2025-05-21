HOLLYWOOD entertainer Lady Gaga is currently in Singapore for her highly anticipated Mayhem tour, and what better way to get to know a country than through its cuisine—or rather, its drinks?

Shared on TikTok by @joelcaptures, a viral video showed the 14-time Grammy winner, together with her entourage, enjoying some refreshing drinks at Singapore’s Maxwell Hawker Centre.

According to the post, she and her entourage were believed to be having a ‘Milo Dinosaur’ and beer.

Her visit appeared to excite the crowd, as many gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Abracadabra singer as she exited the premises.

While netizens were thrilled by the singer’s appearance at a humble hawker centre, they were also impressed by the crowd’s respect for her personal space.

One part of the viral video showed the singer having a brief interaction with a fan before walking out of the hawker centre.

Meanwhile, another TikTok video by @itsfiqqy showed Lady Gaga signing the excited fan’s Mayhem album.