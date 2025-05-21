HOLLYWOOD entertainer Lady Gaga is currently in Singapore for her highly anticipated Mayhem tour, and what better way to get to know a country than through its cuisine—or rather, its drinks?
Shared on TikTok by @joelcaptures, a viral video showed the 14-time Grammy winner, together with her entourage, enjoying some refreshing drinks at Singapore’s Maxwell Hawker Centre.
According to the post, she and her entourage were believed to be having a ‘Milo Dinosaur’ and beer.
Her visit appeared to excite the crowd, as many gathered in hopes of catching a glimpse of the Abracadabra singer as she exited the premises.
While netizens were thrilled by the singer’s appearance at a humble hawker centre, they were also impressed by the crowd’s respect for her personal space.
One part of the viral video showed the singer having a brief interaction with a fan before walking out of the hawker centre.
Meanwhile, another TikTok video by @itsfiqqy showed Lady Gaga signing the excited fan’s Mayhem album.
Lady Gaga is currently performing her Mayhem tour in Singapore that started from May 18 and is scheduled to end on May 24.
The 2019 Golden Globe award winner is set to perform her last two shows today and May 24.