A group of moviegoers caused a stir at TGV Cinemas in Seri Manjung, Perak after arriving over 20 minutes late for their scheduled movie and then demanding a refund for what they called an “incomplete viewing experience.”

Instead of heading to their assigned hall, the group entered a different screening room in an attempt to catch the earlier part of the film and occupied seats of other patrons.

The mix-up led to confusion, prompting staff to intervene and direct the group back to their original seats in the correct hall.

Following the incident, the group approached the cinema for a refund, claiming dissatisfaction with their disrupted movie experience.

TGV declined the request, citing its clear policy against refunding tickets for late arrivals.

In a statement, TGV reminded moviegoers to arrive on time, sit in their assigned seats, and seek assistance from staff when needed.

“We would like to remind everyone:

Please sit in your dedicated seat (the one you purchased).

If someone is sitting in your seat, please notify us. We will assist in resolving the matter.

TGV does not process refunds for late arrivals.

“TGV is committed to delivering the best experience for everyone,” the statement read.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with many netizens slamming the group’s behavior.

“I’m a tuition teacher. Imagine if my students ask for a refund if they are late for their classes by a few minutes,” one user called JaDee Dee commented.

“The clueless kids were culture-shocked watching a movie for the first time,” Ayim Ayim wrote.