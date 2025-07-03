THE topic of inclusivity in fashion remains to be a prominent discussion, especially on being size-inclusive.

Recently, a local fashion designer shared his reasons why he chose to not size up for his latest collection, citing the importance of health.

Datuk Radzuan Radziwill, whose designs have been worn by VVIPs and royalty, shared his take on the issue, in regards to deciding to limit the ‘Bergaya Raya 2025’ collection to only an extra large (XL).

Not to mention, his designs come with a hefty price tag, believed to be priced between RM300 to RM500, as Radzuan believes that the quality of the fabric and design is “very important”, as quoted from Majoriti.

His latest designs are said to be priced between RM330 to RM1,000.

“I use high-quality fabrics and each of our designs involves meticulous handwork. We also create our own prints, rather than just copying existing designs,“ he was quoted as saying, adding that his fashion label chooses to target a small and exclusive market.

In regards to sizing up his designs, he has reportedly refused to offer bigger clothing sizes aside from XL in his collection.

This decision was made in a bid to encourage a healthy lifestyle among his customers and as a fashion designer, Radzuan feels a sense of responsibility to promote health and harmony through his creations.

“I do not encourage customers to wear clothing larger than size XL because, to me, health is more important than just looking stylish.

“To me, size XL is large enough, and I do not want to push customers towards a larger size,“ he was quoted as saying.

He also shared his personal experience on how he successfully lost weight and is currently more geared to living a healthy lifestyle.

After losing 83 kilograms, Radzuan says he feels more energised, and can work more productively and get his creative juices flowing, coming up with new designs.