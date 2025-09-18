Local food review slammed for alleged crass behaviour to eatery staff during review

A local food content creator has recently come under fire after a controversial food review video sparked backlash across social media.

The clip, which resurfaced on Threads, shows the influencer allegedly behaving in a disrespectful manner towards staff at a Western food eatery.

In the video, the reviewer allegedly exhibited rude behaviour, calling the eatery staff “bangang” and “bingai” – both derogatory terms implying that someone is slow or stupid – after not receiving the correct order.

After receiving the food, the influencer gave the eatery a negative review, saying the food did not taste good adding that he had previously reviewed the place twice.

His harsh words and negative comments have led to widespread criticism, with many netizens questioning the ethics and tone of such content.

Some believe that the reviewer’s crass speech was a deliberate move to attract attention and increase engagement on social media.

“You don’t have to be rude when doing your review, as it only reflects your upbringing,” one netizen pointed out.

“Maybe this is how he reviews food and it was agreed upon by both sides. Netizens do like content that insults others – and if anyone noticed, he has actually marketed the eatery’s menu in the video,” another user speculated.

While criticism is a natural part of the review process, many believe it should be delivered with tact and professionalism.