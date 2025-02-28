IT can be difficult being the only child taking care of major expenses on top of personal financial commitments for one’s family.

A man earning RM10,000, which is considered a high salary, has contemplated taking up a part-time job just so he can keep up with his current monthly expenses and having to buy his parents a house.

Previously posted on Reddit, now deleted and reposted on Threads, the 32-year-old claims his current monthly expenses are around RM6,170.

In a screenshot of the Reddit post he listed down his monthly payments being for:

- Three car loans: RM2,000

- His student loan: RM200

- Rent and utility bills: RM1,800 (Rent at RM1,600 and utility at RM200)

- Food and entertainment: RM1,500 (most of the expenses go to his transport)

- Phone plan, home internet and insurance: RM670

“Two cars are for my parents and siblings. My phone plan is under a family plan (which includes them),” he said in the now deleted Reddit post.

He added that has to buy a house for his parents, estimated to be over RM2,800 a month, saying he “can never live with them” however he has to consider his own rent payments.

In the post, he was thinking to buy a house worth around RM650,000 to RM7000,000, which will make his monthly expenses at a whopping RM8,900 resulting in only RM1,200 to live off for the rest of the month.

The man also said he started to earn his current salary for around two years but now he has to think of a suitable house for his parents.

Netizens sympathised with the 32-year-old man’s situation seeing that he has to covering major expenses not only for his parents for his siblings as well, claiming him to be a part of the “sandwich generation”, a term usually applied for middle-aged individuals caring for their children and aging parents.

Some users advised him to leave his siblings to pay off their car loan and suggested to look for other property alternatives aside from a house for his parents, also cautioning to put the property under his name should anything happen to his parents.