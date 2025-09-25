Local TV host calls out Malaysians complaining about BUDI95 subsidy

WITH the recent announcement of the BUDI95 petrol subsidy rollout, Malaysians have expressed mixed opinions regarding the initiative, with several claiming that the amount allocated—300 litres of RON95 petrol per month—is insufficient.

In response, local television host Ceddy Ang spoke out against those criticising the amount in a post on Threads.

“I was shocked to see people saying it’s not enough. What do you mean it’s not enough?” he said in a video attached to the post.

Ceddy then broke down how much petrol is typically consumed by common vehicle models used by Malaysians, such as the Perodua Axia, Honda City, and Toyota Vios.

“With 300 litres, you can get roughly 5,000 kilometres,” he explained.

According to Malay Mail, 300 litres can reportedly cover up to 190 kilometres daily for compact cars such as the Perodua Axia or Proton Iriz, while B-segment vehicles such as the Honda City or Toyota Vios can travel up to 170km daily on the same amount.

For C-segment sedans and SUVs, 300 litres is said to be sufficient for up to 150km daily, whereas larger D-segment vehicles could reach a monthly distance of up to 3,900km, which equates to a daily range of around 130km.

Ceddy also highlighted that the 300-litre petrol subsidy is a generous amount for motorcyclists, whose fuel consumption is significantly lower.

Many netizens agreed with the entreprenuer, criticising the lack of basic understanding regarding fuel consumption and vehicle capacity.

“It’s more than enough to commute to and from work, even for those living far from their workplace,” one user commented.

“My monthly usage is up to 150 litres travelling from Shah Alam to Kuala Lumpur for work almost every day. I’m certainly grateful to receive the 300-litre petrol subsidy,” another remarked.