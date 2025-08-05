FOR many Malaysians, a mall visit comes with one unspoken rule—clean, water-equipped toilets.

But now, a growing number are flushing out frustration over malls ditching bidets, calling it a dirty move that puts hygiene at risk.

ALSO READ: “Is this even legal?” - M’sians debate cross-dressing TikToker’s use of female toilet after viral video

The debate flared up after a viral post by Threads user @mktaufiq4436, who questioned the growing trend of “dry toilets” in public spaces.

“Did you know? Many malls have started removing bidets, claiming that toilets get wet when there’s a bidet and need more cleaning.

“A dry toilet doesn’t mean it’s clean!

“Go to any “dry” toilet without a bidet — the smell of urine and dried feces is super strong!

“These so-called dry toilets might look clean, but there’s dried pee everywhere!

“Toilets without bidets actually need to be cleaned more often! If there’s poop or pee mess, staff have to be called to clean it. And if no staff are available, no one can use the toilet,” the post read.

The post has since sparked a wave of complaints, with netizens chiming in about the inconvenience and questionable cleanliness of these facilities.

Many agreed, saying that without water hoses, it’s nearly impossible to maintain personal hygiene.

“I boycott malls that don’t have bidets,” one user called izz_izady simply wrote.

“I’d rather use a wet toilet that doesn’t smell like pee than a dry one that looks clean but reeks of urine,” annx.la commented.