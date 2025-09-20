M’sian bride disappointed after makeup artist tries to reschedule appointment after double booking

FOR many brides-to-be, every detail leading up to the wedding day must be carefully planned and executed — including securing trusted vendors such as makeup artists well in advance.

A Malaysian bride recently took to social media to share her frustration after her makeup artist allegedly wanted to reschedule her long-booked appointment. The bride claimed she was only informed three months before the wedding, despite making the advance make-up booking on January 28 this year.

The incident has sparked conversations about professionalism and reliability in the bridal beauty industry.

“Didn’t expect this makeup artist to be one of the well-known ones too. Really disappointed that someone would do this for such an important event,“ the bride said in her Threads post.

On top of that, the makeup artist had returned the bride’s deposit three times which amounted to RM100.

According to screenshots attached to the post, the bride had reminded the makeup artist about the appointment, at which point the artist allegedly realised that the woman’s appointment clashed with another bride’s date.

The makeup artist attempted to reschedule the bride’s appointment — originally set for 10.30am — to around 8.30am instead. She offered to refund the fee if the bride disagreed with the new arrangement and also offered a list of other makeup artists who might be available.

The bride expressed her disappointment, alleging that the artist had “forgotten” to secure her slot despite having already paid the deposit.

However, the makeup artist responded by stating that the other bride had booked the slot before the woman. She added that even makeup artists “working in the field for 20 years” are capable of making mistakes.

In another update on Threads, the makeup artist claimed that both timings for the appointments were similar and allegedly tried to pass the bride’s appointment to another makeup artist they were not very familiar with.

Netizens sympathised with the bride, criticising the makeup artist for her perceived unprofessionalism. Many also noted that it is not easy to find a good makeup artist even months ahead of a wedding, as they are often in high demand.

One user pointed out that had the bride not sent the reminder, she might never have known about the cancellation.

“It’s really not right to clash with a client’s slot — because when a client books with us, it means they already trust our work and our attitude. Especially for important days like weddings, brides want everything to be organised, with not even the slightest mistake, because they want everything to be perfect on the day itself,” a netizen commented.