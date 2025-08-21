M’sian delivery rider allegedly made to leave IC with security guard during food drop-off

A delivery rider recently confronted an apartment security guard after he was allegedly asked to hand over his identification card (IC) while dropping off a customer’s food.

According to Malaysian law, security guards are not authorised to hold anyone’s IC, National Registration Department (NRD).

NRD confirmed that only five categories of people are allowed to hold a Malaysian’s IC under the Regulation 7(1), National Registration Regulations 1990, which are:

- NRD officers

- Police officers

- Customs officers

- Military personnel on duty

- Civil servants authorised by the Director General of National Registration

In a TikTok video, the security guard is seen requesting the rider’s IC (identity card) number during the delivery.

The rider clarified that he is usually asked to provide his driving licence registration number, but the guard allegedly insisted on receiving his IC details.

He then complied and registered the IC number, but was allegedly told that the guard would hold onto his IC while he delivered the food.

“Since when can you take my IC?” the rider questioned.

The rider also informed the guard that he was recording the interaction on his phone, to which the guard responded that the building’s CCTV system was also recording the rider’s actions if he refused to leave the IC behind.

Moments later, the guard clarified that the procedure was implemented by the building manager.

The rider eventually gave the IC number, not wanting to delay the food delivery.

Netizens have since urged the rider to take legal action against the security guard, reminding him that it is illegal for security personnel to retain a visitor’s IC at condominiums or apartment complexes.

“If I were in your shoes, I would have argued even more with the guard. Since when does he have the right to hold your IC?” one user commented.

“I work as a security guard and I’ve never held anyone’s IC,” another added.

“The police can’t even hold your IC,” one user pointed out.