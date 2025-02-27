THE phrase “you drive like a grandma” is often used to describe someone driving slowly and cautiously.

One Malaysian grandmother is breaking that stereotype with her effortless and confident handling of the high-performance Honda Civic Type R FL5.

TikTok user @anas_mikael shared a one-minute video of his grandmother behind the wheel of the sports car, impressing viewers with her smooth driving skills.

In the video, he humorously captioned her reaction to the car’s power:

“Opah said this seat is really comfortable, but the moment she pressed a bit, VTEC kicked in right away.”

For those unfamiliar with the vehicle, the Honda Civic Type R FL5 is a high-performance hatchback featuring a turbocharged engine and a six-speed manual transmission—requiring skill and precision to drive.

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral, amassing over 1.4 million views and more than 2,000 comments from amazed Malaysian netizens.

Many were impressed by her ability to handle the manual sports car so effortlessly.

“Wow, this aunty is handling a manual Civic FL5—impressive! What a great combination!” praised @user6850513660583.

Others expressed admiration, with @Anak Asi saying:

“Oh no, so embarrassing! I got my license with a manual car but ended up buying an auto.

Now I don’t even know how to drive a manual anymore. Respect to you, aunty!”

Meanwhile, @shamirshafiq celebrated the moment with a heartfelt comment:

“Syukur, alhamdulillah! It’s the blessing of a mother’s prayers, bro. Your dream has come true!”

This grandmother is proving that age is just a number when it comes to driving skills. What a cool opah!