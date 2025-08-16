M’sian kindergarten teacher in tears after student allegedly throws bottle at her head

TEACHING young children is often seen as a rewarding profession, but behind the colourful classrooms and cheerful songs lies a challenging reality that many educators quietly endure.

Recently, a Malaysian kindergarten teacher opened up about a distressing incident involving a three-year-old student who allegedly threw a water bottle at her head — an experience that left her in tears for the first time in her four-year career.

“I couldn’t even look at (their) face, let alone waste any energy speaking to (the student),” she said in a post on Threads.

She also admitted that this was the first time she had asked another teacher to manage the situation, as she genuinely felt hurt by the child’s actions.

“Yes, I know people will say ‘kids will be kids’, but can we please stop normalising that phrase? It’s toxic.

“Most children, especially at my school, have a lot of behavioural and emotional issues. I don’t understand why they carry so much anger. Is it because they’re spoiled, or have I failed as an educator?” she added.

Later, she clarified that the toddler threw the bottle as an “act of protest” after she had moved him to another class due to ongoing behavioural issues.

The young teacher went on to explain in another comment that the student had previously acted out, and although she had voiced her concerns to the child’s parents, the behaviour appeared to be worsening.

She is now collecting evidence and compiling a list to present to the parents, explaining why the child’s behaviour is unacceptable. Drawing from her experience with other students, she emphasised that the child needs a solid routine to help reduce such behavioural problems.

The teacher’s situation struck a chord with netizens, many of whom offered support and shared their own experiences as fellow educators — reassuring her that she is not alone in her struggles.

“I feel you. I was a teacher and have had pencils and worksheets thrown at me. We are truly tested as educators,” one netizen commented.

“We used to respect our teachers and appreciate the knowledge they shared with us. What is wrong with children nowadays?” lamented another.