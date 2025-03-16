MALAYSIA’S multicultural spirit shone brightly in a recent TikTok video featuring a local man joyfully vibing to Tamil songs during a Thaipusam celebration in Melaka.

The clip, shared by @otamblurrrr, has since gained traction online, earning praise for its heartwarming display of unity.

ALSO READ: Malay drinks stall owner in Shah Alam goes viral for speaking fluent Tamil to his customers

Recorded at last year’s Thaipusam festival in Cheng, the video shows Otam and his friend fully immersed in the vibrant atmosphere, dancing along to Tamil beats with infectious enthusiasm. His embrace of different cultures struck a chord with many, highlighting the harmony that defines Malaysia.

Adding to the message of unity, Otam included a caption addressing racial divisions:

“That 1% who want to fight, go ahead and fight among yourselves. What’s important is that I enjoy living in Malaysia. You insult him, he insults you—when will it ever end? You’re not very Malaysian if you’re always fighting.”

Netizens flooded the comment section with support, applauding Otam’s positivity and open-mindedness. One comment summed up the sentiment:

“We’re honestly 99% okay, love all Malaysians regardless of race. Otam is the best, a positive influencer!” one user called testing commented.

“We are all Malaysians... Like siblings... I feel so lucky to be born in Malaysia... Malay, Chinese, Indian—we are all like brothers and sisters... Even though we have different religions, we are still one family... A Malaysian family,” Dynamic Intirram shared.

“Why is everyone sitting so properly... Even my feet are already moving just from listening!” N0RH4F1Z4 wrote.