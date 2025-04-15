A mother’s love knows no bounds, as a group of Malaysian men recently discovered when a stray cat’s frantic behavior led them to rescue her trapped kitten.

The heartwarming incident began when a stray mother cat began pacing around a drain, meowing desperately, clearly trying to communicate something. Her actions, though initially puzzling, were a clear sign of distress, as she was attempting to get someone’s attention.

The group of friends, whose quick thinking saved the day, documented the event in a viral TikTok video posted by @yourjiranstory.

In the clip, the men can be seen immediately springing into action after noticing the cat’s relentless focus on one particular drain.

Shah Iskandar, the man behind the viral video, shared in the caption, “She kept showing us the same drain over and over. Now it makes sense.”

Intrigued by the cat’s persistence, they decided to investigate. Sure enough, when they peered into the drain, they discovered the fluffy white kitten trapped in a narrow space, unable to climb out.

Fortunately, there was no water inside the drain, but the kitten was still stuck.

Without hesitation, one of the men climbed into the drain and gently retrieved the kitten, returning it to its anxious mother.

The reunion between the two was both touching and filled with relief.

The video has since gone viral, with netizens praising the group for their compassionate actions.

Many took to the comments to share their admiration.

One user called lala commented: “May your bank account always have plenty of money, may the traffic lights always be green, may your car and motorcycle never break down, and may you always be healthy, bro.”

“Her baby is so cute and fluffy! The mother may not be overly affectionate, but she’s so smart in taking care of her baby,” H.a.n.n.a wrote.