A WhatsApp screenshot has gone viral after a job applicant turned down an offer, not because of the role itself — but because the applicant’s father felt the salary was too low.

In a Threads post, the puzzled recruiter shared the screenshot along with the question, “So now it’s the child who’s applying for the job, but what am I supposed to reply to this.”

In the screenshot, the applicant had politely messaged the recruiter:

“Yesterday I talked to my father about this job, everything was okay, but my father wasn’t happy about the salary.”

The unexpected reply left many netizens amused and confused.

“I am so sorry about your father. Guess we will not be able to hire you if that’s not his expectation. Thanks for coming for the interview. Good luck,” said @doralexbc.

Meanwhile, @pat.rattanasuwan suggested: “Well, inform your father to come IV tomorrow.”

One user, hasinahjohari, recalled:

“I once got a reply from a man who said, ‘Sorry ma’am, I can’t join your company because my father said the office was too far from home.’ The truth is, it wasn’t even 15km away.”

Others couldn’t resist poking fun:

___zinni.azzz joked, “Don’t bother hiring. Later when there’s overtime or lifting boxes, he’ll just say ‘my dad doesn’t allow it’ hahaha.”