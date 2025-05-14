SCAMMERS are always on the lookout for ways to steal your hard-earned money, and their tactics are becoming increasingly creative.

A new scam that recently went viral involves what appears to be an ordinary summons slip—but with a dangerous twist. These fake notices, complete with QR codes, are being placed on unsuspecting victims’ cars.

In a post shared by @adahohadah on Threads, she warned netizens to stay vigilant against this new scam method, where scammers leave what they call a “love letter” on your car windshield.

A photo of the fake “summon” shows that vehicle owners are instructed to attend a “discussion session” and are required to scan the QR code for further action.

@adahohadah cautioned everyone not to scan the code, as doing so would give scammers access to drain all the money from your bank account. She also shared that her friend’s mother had already fallen victim to this scam.

A video accompanying the post showed the fake “summons” placed on cars parked in a shopping mall, demonstrating how easily victims can be deceived.

“Please warn your parents, siblings, and relatives. These people are getting more creative—now even pretending it’s a summon in a shopping mall. Unbelievable!” she added.

Meanwhile, TikTok user @sayuuu52 also shared a 22-second video showing the fake “summons” placed on cars in a parking lot. He urged netizens not to scan the QR code and instead rip up the paper immediately.

Netizens flooded the comments section, calling for action to be taken against the scammers for their deceptive tactics.