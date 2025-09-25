M’sian woman buys latte from vending machine, finds plain water and single coffee bean

A Malaysian woman was recently taken aback to find her coffee, purchased from a local coffee chain vending machine, turned out to revert back to the raw ingredients used to make the drink.

In a Threads post, an image attached of the beverage showed what seemed to be plain water and a single coffee bean floating on the surface.

The post amused netizens who joked about the coffee being of “single origin” thanks to the lone coffee bean while the topic sparked a discussion on food quality.

“0.1% caffeine, 0% milk,” remarked a user.

“Was this made out of spite? What do you mean an unroasted coffee bean,” another commented.

Others also alleged to have experienced a similar situation with the same vending machine from the eatery chain.

“I once encountered this issue when I purchased a latte from this machine. I thought it tasted bland like milk mixed with too much water. Opened the lid and found that there was no coffee in there,” a user recalled.

“I also bought a coffee from the vending machine in Kuala Lumpur. I swear it tasted so bad and regretted buying it. Price was quite expensive too,” another claimed.