AS children, we are taught from a young age to look after our parents.

However, how is it justified when the parents unhealthy financial decision lands their children into debt?

An anonymous Malaysian took to Facebook group ‘Tanya Penguam’ to share his heartbreaking story of how he is now saddled with over RM30,000 debt due to his parents terrible financial decisions.

In the post, the man explained that his parents have previously incurred plenty of debt, leading to them being blacklisted and bankrupt.

Instead of learning from their lesson, the parents used their children’s names to incur more debt, including the anonymous confessor.

He shared that initially, his intentions were good and he felt sorry for his parents and hence he allowed his parents to register a food truck in his name, in hopes this business would help them financially.

But to his horror, he discovered that his parents have not been making the monthly payments for the food truck as promised.

To make matters worst, there is an overdue amount of over RM30,000.

“The business registration (SSM) is in my name. The food truck is also in my name.

“They are not only refusing to pay the debt and also haven’t renewed the truck’s road tax,” shared the disappointed individual.

The man shared that he is at his wits end and has no clue “what to do about his parents” who are now asking him to settle the RM30,000 debt.

ALSO READ: M’sian advises parents not to dump past debts onto children

Understandably frustrated, the individual shared that he has never once asked or even received a single cent from the profits of the food truck because he felt sorry for them.

“It turns out that behind my back, things have become like this,” he said dejectedly.

“What legal actions can I take? Please give me advice and opinions,” he asked the online community.

The post has since garnered a lot of sympathy from Facebook users who were in disbelief that there were such parents who would put their children in debt.

“There are indeed parents who mistreat their own children. May you be blessed with abundant sustenance and may your affairs be made easy.

READ MORE: M’sian laments about how his spendthrift parents are constantly in debt

“Just sell the food truck and then use the money to pay off the debt. If your parents don’t agree, still sell it. There’s no such thing as being a disobedient child if the parents themselves are in the wrong,” advised Chuliya.

“Stay strong. In my opinion, since the business registration (SSM) is in your name and everything is under your name, if your parents don’t want to cooperate, it’s simple: sell the food truck to settle all the debts.

“Don’t be afraid. You have the right to do so; think about your own future. The world is getting tougher, and if you get blacklisted, it’s not just you who will suffer. If you are married, your spouse and children will also become victims. If you are a woman, your husband and children will also be affected. You need to be brave, think ahead, and make wise decisions,” commented another.

ALSO: 33 year old M’sian blames father for bankrupting them at the age of 23