At the hospital, doctors informed her that she had sustained fractures in seven different areas and was given two months of hospitalisation leave. That was when she decided to apply for compensation under PERKESO’s “temporary disablement” benefit.

Mikayla explained that she had fractured her foot after falling into a drain while dropping off her child at school.

@mikaylamajla said in a Threads post that she submitted her documents on 10 June this year and successfully received a claim from the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) amounting to RM8,944.

A Malaysian woman who fractured her foot while on the way to work recently shared how she managed to receive her PERKESO (SOCSO) claim within just three days.

She added that she was eligible for the claim even though the incident happened while she was sending her child to school, explaining that she is a single mother.

“If any of you get into an accident on the way to the office, on the way back home from work, or even during working hours and end up in hospital or receive medical leave (MC) for more than seven days, you are eligible to claim temporary disablement benefits. This is your right,” Mikayla said.

She advised that after an accident, one should first visit a clinic to get checked, then request a referral letter to a hospital. A specialist at the hospital will then treat the injury and issue a medical certificate (MC).

Mikayla stressed the importance of obtaining the MC, as it helps expedite the PERKESO claim process. She also listed the required documents, highlighting that they must be submitted within three months from the date of the accident.

According to Mikayla, the necessary documents include:

- Form 34

- A copy of your national identification card (IC)

- The original MC (make sure to obtain two original copies from your doctor)

- Payslips for six months from the date of the accident

- An attendance record for the month of the accident

- A bank statement (from a local bank only)

- A police report from a police station near the accident site

- A sketch map clearly showing the route from your home to your workplace

Mikayla submitted all the documents to her company’s human resources (HR) department and highlighted that the Form 34 must be signed by HR before being submitted to PERKESO.

She mentioned that while it is possible to send the documents to PERKESO via email, she chose to submit them in person to ensure a smoother process.

“After speaking to my family and friends, I realised that many of them who were involved in accidents during their work commute didn’t know they could claim from PERKESO. That’s quite sad.

“Please remember your rights as a PERKESO member,” Mikayla emphasised in her Threads post.