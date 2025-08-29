$!M’sians build massive Jalur Gemilang on Wplace pixel map

AMID a wave of controversies surrounding the Jalur Gemilang this year, a group of patriotic Malaysian Reddit users found a unique way to express their national pride — by building the national flag on Wplace, a collaborative pixel art website where users around the world can edit a shared canvas pixel by pixel.

Positioned near the Melaka Strait, next to Klang on the virtual world map, the Jalur Gemilang was recreated in stunning detail by multiple contributors.

But what makes this digital tribute truly captivating isn’t just the sheer scale — measuring 1,297 pixels long and 709 pixels wide — but the surrounding artworks that enhance its patriotic spirit.

Around the vibrant digital flag, smaller yet significant Malaysian-themed pixel artworks have emerged, paying homage to key symbols of the nation. These include:

• The Royal Malaysia Police logo

• The iconic image of Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, raising his hand and proclaiming “Merdeka!” seven times on 31 August 1957

• Landmark structures including KLCC, TRX, and Merdeka 118

• The coat of arms of Malaysia (Jata Negara)

• The Tugu Negara (National Monument)

• The original Proton logo from 1985, shaped like a torch