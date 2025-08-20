M’sians share harsh reality of working in Japanese companies, claims politeness is surface-level

WORKING abroad can offer new opportunities and cultural insights, but it also comes with challenges — especially when navigating workplace dynamics shaped by different cultural norms.

In instances where one has worked in Japanese companies, specifically in the country itself, there is more than meets the eye, per the claims of many Malaysians online recently.

Sparked by a viral post on X claiming that Japanese politeness is merely surface-level, many users have stepped forward to share their own stories — ranging from strict work cultures and mental health struggles to more positive accounts of supportive employers.

“Wait till you work for them. So yeah, nodding heads does not mean politeness,” said the post.

The post garnered widespread attention where several shared their allegedly not-so pleasant experiences in the workplace with the Japanese, revealing a complex picture behind the often romanticised view of Japanese professionalism.

“This was my experience. I was sent a work message at 12am – expected to reply immediately. I did not reply and got reprimanded for it. They work 24/7 and expect us to do the same,” alleged a user.

“They’re polite not friendly, their politeness is more of a formality rather than genuine emotion. Also, many people thought their shyness is part of ‘culture’.What they don’t know is that actually their way to avoid people and keep their distance if they aren’t interested in you,” another noted.

Meanwhile, another user who quoted the X post, alleged that her mental health was in shambles after working in Japanese companies. While she clarifies that it is based on her personal experience, she still asserted that anyone who wants to work with the Japanese will need to be mentally tough.

In the comments section, the Malaysian woman further elaborated on her experiences, claiming that she was gaslit often, where her employer allegedly made her believe that they were always right and any “outsiders” (foreigners) were always wrong.

She also alleged that her workplace had “two-faced” colleagues but in the end deduced her experiences to bad luck in working in these companies.

Several replies under the X post shared mixed opinions, with many agreeing with her and a few saying they had a positive experience working in Japanese companies.

“I believe you. My Japanese friend was so happy working in Malaysia then landed another job in Singapore. They worked in Tokyo once – all they ever talked about was suicide,” a user claimed.

“I have worked in Kansai for many years but thank God, I was lucky to have worked in a good company even after changing jobs. My Japanese bosses were very nice and gave generous bonuses. It is a lot of work but if they pay for my efforts that is more than enough,” a user said.

Ultimately, working in Japan, like in any foreign environment, requires not only adaptability but also strong self-awareness and resilience.

As global workforces continue to blend, conversations like these help shed light on the importance of healthy, inclusive, and empathetic work cultures — no matter where you are in the world.