A heartwarming video of a food delivery rider handing out drinks to three traffic police officers on duty has recently gone viral on TikTok.

Traffic officer Wanfaizal85 shared the clip on his TikTok account, recounting his encounter with the kind rider who greeted him and his colleague while they were working under the scorching sun.

“While my colleague and I were on duty, a GrabFood rider approached us and greeted us,“ he wrote.

In the 59-second video, the rider is seen thoughtfully placing his delivery jacket on the pavement before setting down an orange plastic bag. He then takes out what appears to be three iced drinks and hands them to the officers.

With a respectful gesture, he shakes hands with the grateful officers, who appreciate his generosity.

“He kindly gave us some drinks, considering the extreme heat. Alhamdulillah, there are still kind-hearted people like this Grab rider.

“May he be blessed with abundant sustenance and ease in all his affairs. Ameen. #StaySafeWithJSPT,“ Wanfaizal85 shared.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 960,000 views and more than 2,300 comments from netizens praising the rider’s thoughtfulness.

“Look at his manners—he even placed his jacket down before putting the drinks on the floor. His mother raised him well,“ wrote Petai Jeruk.

“Grab and Foodpanda riders are truly kind-hearted. If there’s a motorcycle breakdown or accident, bikers are usually the first to help, more than car drivers. I once had my bike stall, and some Foodpanda riders helped me get it started again,“ shared Bianca Rose.

“Well done, lil’ brother! The best form of charity is giving food or drinks. May Allah bless you for your kindness. To abang traffic, stay safe on duty!” said ABG_MIE82.