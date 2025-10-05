Malaysian activists reveal inhumane treatment in Israeli jail

THE bitter experiences endured by Global Sumud Flotilla participants during their detention by Israeli authorities have opened the world’s eyes to the cruelty and inhumane treatment that continues to be inflicted on humanitarian activist teams.

One Malaysian volunteer, Ilya Balqis, shared her ordeal and described the treatment received in Israeli detention as extremely distressing and inhumane.

Speaking to Malay daily, Kosmo, she said there were various procedures deliberately designed to humiliate and mentally suppress detainees.

“They have many protocols. Supposedly in the name of security, but actually just to make us feel extremely frustrated with ourselves,“ she said during a media interview session at Istanbul Airport yesterday.

According to Ilya Balqis, all participants were forced to change clothes under strict supervision before being taken to a small kitchen area illuminated by bright white lights, seemingly designed to suppress emotions.

More distressingly, she revealed that women wearing headscarves (hijab/tudung) also became victims of degradation when prison authorities refused to respect their identity and beliefs.

“They did not treat us as hijab-wearing women. Several of us were even forced to remove our headscarves,“ she emphasised.

She also disclosed that they were not provided clean water or basic medication despite some requiring urgent treatment.

“When we asked about medicine for a woman who was ill, they refused.

“Their response was, ‘if she hasn’t died yet, then it’s fine.’ You end up having to drink water from the toilet to survive,“ she said.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian delegate detained during the GSF mission, Hazwani Helmi, said they were not only tortured, but all medicines and essential supplies brought by participants for the people of Gaza were also confiscated and discarded.

“They threw away all our medicines. Everything important. Until today, we haven’t received anything. The world needs to know about Israel’s cruelty,“ she said.

Ilya Balqis and Hazwani are among 23 Malaysian citizens who were successfully released from Zionist Israeli regime detention after being held during the GSF mission to Gaza.

Earlier, SNCC (Suara Nusantara Community Care) Director-General, Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, was reported to have confirmed that all Malaysian activists involved in GSF safely landed at Istanbul Airport yesterday.

“All delegates were flown from Ramon Airport, Israel at 6.45pm Malaysian time carrying 23 Malaysian delegates via Turkish Airlines flight and landed in Istanbul at 8.40pm.

“All delegates were managed by the Malaysian Embassy in Turkey, Wisma Putra, and the Turkish Government,“ he said.

Previously, more than 400 GSF participants from various countries were detained by Israeli authorities while attempting to break the 17-year maritime blockade on Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid including food and medicines.