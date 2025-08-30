Malaysian woman who visited 50 countries praises Malaysia’s diverse culture and affordability

NO matter how many countries one has visited, there is truly no place like home – especially for Malaysians.

A Malaysian woman recently shared her thoughts as a seasoned traveller, having visited 50 countries, claiming that Malaysians excel in several aspects.

In a TikTok video, the woman expressed pride in the nation’s ability to embrace many cultures.

“This is not just living with culture – it is celebrating it and making space for everyone,” she said in the video.

While such a point has been brought up time and again, she reminded viewers that not many countries are as diverse as Malaysia. She highlighted how everyone, regardless of race or religion, can effortlessly build friendships and incorporate multiple languages into daily conversation.

She added that local dishes such as char kuey teow can be adapted to suit halal dietary requirements, allowing more people to enjoy the food.

Another aspect raised in the video was Malaysia’s affordability. She compared the country’s “value-for-money” factor with other parts of the world, where costs are often beyond one’s budget.

She pointed out that one could book an Airbnb apartment in Malaysia for RM100, while a private hostel room in certain countries could cost RM120. When it comes to food, she noted that you can enjoy a “decent meal with soup” for around RM15 in Malaysia.

“In many big cities I’ve been to, RM15 only gets you a tiny bowl of soup,” she added.

A surprising point she made was regarding Malaysia’s “decent cleanliness.” While acknowledging that Malaysia isn’t the cleanest country, she drew comparisons from her travels, observing that Malaysians would “never find human faeces on the street or the smell of urine following them down the road.”

“Sure, tissues and packaging here and there – but not mouldy mattresses and used needles lying around,” she said.

One of the most important points she raised, according to her, was the privilege of choice as a Malaysian. In a country known for its rich culinary scene – featuring not only Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisines – one can also find a wide variety of international foods, unlike in other nations.

She explained that in some countries, options are limited to local dishes and only a handful of international cuisines. But the variety in Malaysia doesn’t stop at food. She cited another example: cars. Malaysians, she said, can choose based on their budget – from an Axia to a Tesla – while in other parts of the world, “expensive is your only option.”

The traveller also praised Malaysia’s healthcare, saying it is comparatively decent and accessible. She added that doctors in Malaysia can communicate in multiple languages due to the country’s diverse society.

Drawing from personal experience, she recalled falling ill in Europe and being horrified by the conditions at what was considered the “best hospital” in one city. She was eventually told to go elsewhere, as the doctors there could not speak English.

The content creator also commended the kind and giving nature of Malaysians. She shared a story of how, after her phone was stolen, a store worker helped her without expecting anything in return.

She also highlighted how Malaysians form bonds with people in everyday life – for instance, a local mamak worker remembering regular customers’ orders.

“It’s a small thing, but it makes the country feel warm and more like home,” she remarked.

Her heartfelt observations about culture, food, affordability, and the warmth of the people have since resonated with many netizens, sparking renewed appreciation for the country.

Others also noted that Malaysians living abroad tend to miss their home country even more, having experienced firsthand the challenges and realities of life in foreign lands.