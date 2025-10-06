A man who was apprehended for taking illicit upskirt photographs of a commuter at Tampines MRT station in Singapore was subsequently found to possess over 100 such images.

According to The Straits Times, Lai Zi Yang, who recently solemnised his marriage in May, was sentenced to 28 days in jail on June 9 (yesterday) after admitting to one count of taking voyeuristic images without consent.

A second similar charge was considered during his sentencing.

The incident reportedly took place on November 1, 2024, as detailed by deputy public prosecutor Teng Yin Hang. Lai, 26, was en route to meet a friend for dinner, traveling from Jalan Besar and disembarking at Tampines MRT station.

While ascending an escalator at the station, he noticed a woman in a skirt ahead of him. Lai, it was heard in court, often felt compelled to take upskirt photos when women in short skirts were in close proximity. As he rode the escalator, he positioned his phone on his knees with the camera lens pointed upwards, aiming it at the victim’s skirt, and captured 14 upskirt images.

Another commuter observed Lai’s actions and confronted him before alerting the victim, who then decided to file a police report. Subsequent investigations revealed that Lai had previously taken upskirt photos of at least 10 other women, with more than 100 such images discovered in his possession.

Subsequently, Lai admitted to using his phone to capture these images, which he would then transfer to a passcode-protected folder on his device. Once moved to the secure folder, the images were automatically deleted from his main photo gallery. He reportedly confessed to viewing these images when alone at home or in a toilet.

In mitigation, Lai’s lawyer, Low Chun Yee, stated that his client, a newly married man, is awaiting the keys to his Build-To-Order (BTO) flat.

Low described Lai as a relatively young offender, adding, “He knows what he has done is wrong and has gone for voluntary treatment. He will continue to do so.”

District judge John Ng noted Lai’s discernible pattern of behaviour, referencing the discovery of over 100 images during the investigation.

The judge emphasised that such offenses are often challenging to detect and that a firm deterrent message was necessary for others who might contemplate similar acts, as reported by The Straits Times.

Individuals found guilty of voyeurism face penalties that can include imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.